Agona West NPP PC donates 50 standing fans to Nyakrom SHTS

Agona Nyakrom (C/R), May 30, GNA –Mr Chris Jojo Arhin Arthur, Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented 50 standing fans to the Nyakrom Senior High Technical School (NYASTECH) to reduce excessive heat in the dormitories.

According to him, he was touched by an earlier request the school prefect made together with the headmaster that both boys and girls dormitories needed fans to reduce the unbearable heat there.

He also promised to ensure that fans were fixed in addition to the standing ones.

The donation coincided with the 10th speech and prize giving day and 42nd Anniversary celebration of the school.

Addressing the students, management, board of governors and parents, Mr Arthur encouraged the youth to take advantage of the free senior high school and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy introduced by the government to study to attain greater heights.

He indicated that the only difference the youth could make was to pursue secondary education aggressively for a better future.

‘’ I do not have secondary school classmates because my parents could not afford it due to poverty, but I have studied to become who I am today, ‘’ Mr Arthur encouraged them.

He tasked the students to aim higher and desist from joining bad companies that would thwart their efforts to make positive impacts in their academic pursuits.

Mr Arthur, a lawyer, who is also the Technical Director of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) pledged that the YEA would absorb all kitchen staff who were paid from the school’s internally generated funds to reduce their financial burden.

Mr Elias Arthur, the headmaster of the school who received the fans thanked the NPP PC for the kind gesture and appealed for a toilet to be built for the kitchen staff who sometimes had to rush home to attend to nature’s call, adding that it was unacceptable.

Another challenge the headmaster mentioned, was the expansion and refurbishment of the school’s sickbay to meet the current growing population of over 2,000 students to ensure effective healthcare delivery system.

The ICT equipment he noted, had either broken down or had become obsolete and needed replacement.

The headmaster reiterated calls on old students, financial institutions, corporate bodies, people of Agonaman, the central government and political actors to go to the aid of the school to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Rev Obed Danquah, guest of honour, called on the government to ensure that adequate resources were provided for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education to enable the youth to acquire technological skills.

He said STEM education was the only panacea for the country’s technological prospects to aid the nation’s progress, adding that junior high and senior high schools long started that process to enable students to be abreast with digitisations.

