NCCE engages West Gonja Inter- Party Dialogue Committee

Damongo (S/R), May 20, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the European Union, has organised a consultative forum for members of the West Gonja Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) on peace, tolerance and countering violent extremism and vigilantism.

The forum was aimed at working closely with stakeholders in averting violent extremism, promoting peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.

Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, West Gonja Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the forum at Damongo in the Savannah Region, noted that violent extremism and terrorism continued to remain serious challenge to the preservation of democratic governments.

He noted that as the country prepared for this year’s elections, it was imperative that steps were taken to prevent the use of the electioneering activities and platforms to perpetuate violence either by internal or external forces.

He said even though the country achieved the successful conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections eight times in succession, culminating in peaceful transition and transfer of political power from a ruling party to an opposition and vice versa, there was no need for complacency about violent extremism.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate effectively to confront the challenge of violent extremism through concerted efforts during the 2024 electioneering period and beyond.

Mr Solomon Barnes Essuman, West Gonja Municipal Officer, Electoral Commission, advised political parties to use peaceful means to address all concerns.

Bombowurche Memunatu Gaddo, who represented Queen mothers, said people in conflict zones suffered the repercussions of the conflict, and urged the people to embrace peace.

Mr Takora Joshua Dramani, Chairman, persons living with disabilities in the West Gonja Municipality advised the youth not to allow politicians to use them as tools for violence.

Participants were drawn from political parties, religious groups, traditional authorities, among others.

Members of the IPDC reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace before, during and after the 2024 general election.

