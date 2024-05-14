NaCCA to embark on media workshop on Secondary Education Curriculum

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ho (VR), May 14, GNA – The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCa) under the Ministry of Education will hold a two-day seminar with selected media personnel across the country.

The event, to be held at Volta Serene Hotel in the Volta Region from May 14 to 15, would, among other things, solicit inputs into the Secondary education curriculum.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Reginald George Quartey, Acting Director, Curriculum on behalf of Professor Edward Appiah, Director General for NaCCA.

The statement indicated among other things that the reforms aimed to ensure that all secondary education graduates have the skills and competencies to progress and succeed in further studies, the world of work, and adult life.

“As part of the curriculum development process, NaCCA wishes to engage journalists and media personnel to solicit inputs into the secondary education curriculum.”

The statement further revealed that NaCCA has initiated discussions around the development of a 3-year senior education curriculum.

It said it was in line with the National Pre-Tertiary Education Curriculum Framework and the National Teachers Standards, following the development of the standard-based curriculum for basic schools.

“The Ministry of Education is embarking on a set of reforms to secondary education, building upon the gains in access brought about through the Free SHS and improving quality and relevance,” it added.

The event would host several media practitioners including Morning Show hosts and Education Desk editors among others across the country.

GNA

