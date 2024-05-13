MTN FA Cup: Bofoakwa Tano knock out  Dreams FC to set up final against Nsoatreman  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 13, GNA-Bofoakwa Tano have booked a place in the finals of this year’s MTN FA Cup after beating defending champions Dreams FC 2-1 on Sunday.

Dubbed as the Bono derby, the Hunters, who last made the finals in 1983 would face Nsoatreman FC, who would also be making their debut appearance.

Bofoakwa Tano fought a good fight in their game against Dreams FC after a 0-0 draw in the first 45 minutes.

After recess, Coach John Eduafo’s side broke the virginity of the game which was later responded by the Dawu boys in the 60th minute.

The game entered extra time after an exciting 90 minutes of play could not change the stories of both sides.

Elijah Addai’s superb strike was enough to hand Bofoakwa Tano a deserving win on the night.

Nsoatreman on the other hand proved to be favourites against Legon Cities on Saturday, securing a 2-1 win at the WAFA Park, Sogakope.

16-year-old Afetorgbor Foster registered his name on the scoresheet with a powerful shot in the 35th minute to get Nsoatreman ahead.

Three minutes later, Eric Osei Bonsu added to the tally of the Bono side to increase the woes of Legon Cities.

William Kweku Adjei’s 58th-minute goal sent Legon Cities packing as the game ended 2-1.

The FA Cup title would head to the Bono Region for the second time after Bechem United became champions in 2016.

The 2023/24 MTN FA Cup final will be played at the Legon Sports Stadium.

GNA

