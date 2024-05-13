Mothers urged to prioritize their families 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 13, GNA-Lady Apostle Mrs Esther Kisseih, wife of the General Overseer of the Life International Church, has called on women to prioritize their families to be actively involved in their children’s lives and to lead by example.

She said women, by prioritizing their own mental and physical well-being alongside their children’s needs could become stronger role models and provide better support.

Lady Apostle Kisseih made the call at a special Thanksgiving Service to commemorate this year’s Mothers’ Day celebration, in Accra.

She said in traditional societies, motherhood was primarily seen as a duty that required self-sacrifice and women were expected to prioritize the needs of their children above all.

“Today’ s responsible mothers understand that sacrificing the entire identity is not necessary for effective parenting,” she said.

She added that a responsible mother understood that her role extended beyond providing basic care for her child. It involves fostering emotional, intelligence, empathy, and independence in her offspring.

“As we celebrate Mother’s Day, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all mothers for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices,” Lady Apostle Kisseih added.

