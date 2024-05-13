King Charles hands over military role to William

May 13 (BBC/GNA) – King Charles has handed over a prestigious role with the Army Air Corps to his son Prince William.

“The great thing is he’s a very good pilot indeed,” said the King.

It is unusual for the King and the Prince of Wales to both take part in an engagement – and this has been a symbolic handing over of the baton.

The King had become colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps 32 years ago – and now he has been succeeded by his eldest son, Prince William.

With his own cancer treatment still continuing, the King spoke to a veteran at the event in Hampshire who had undergone chemotherapy for testicular cancer – and they appeared to discuss losing the sense of taste.

The King arrived by helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre, where he met Prince William for the formal handing over of this military title.

In an impromptu speech, the King said the moment was “tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all”.

He spoke of his “immense admiration” for the work of the Army Air Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan – and then endorsed his eldest son and successor.

“I do hope you’ll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel-in-chief. The great thing is he’s a very good pilot indeed. So that’s encouraging,” said the King.

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

