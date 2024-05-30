Morocco re-elected to the UN Human Rights Committee

Accra, May 30, GNA – The Kingdom of Morocco was brilliantly re-elected, in the person of Mr. Mahjoub El Haiba, to the UN Human Rights Committee, during the elections held on Wednesday in New York, on the occasion of the 40th meeting of States Parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, the Moroccan candidacy, elected by an overwhelming majority with 120 votes in favour, was in the running with fifteen other candidates for one of the nine positions vacancies on the Committee for the period 2025-2028.

This re-election attests, once again, to the credibility and confidence enjoyed by the action of the Kingdom, under the high vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for the promotion of human rights.

Man and their effectiveness, both through the democratic reforms undertaken at the national level, and through the initiatives undertaken by Morocco at the multilateral level in this area.

This electoral success is also part of the strategy that Morocco is implementing, under the High Royal Guidelines, to put its expertise and experience in the various priority areas of multilateral action at the service of the UN bodies, as a responsible and committed actor in the international community.

This re-election crowns a major promotional campaign led by the entire diplomatic apparatus of the Kingdom.

Mr. El Haiba, currently a university professor, has a long career in the field of human rights. He previously held the positions of Secretary General of the Consultative Council for Human Rights (now the National Council for Human Rights) and First Interministerial Delegate for Human Rights.

Since his first election to the Human Rights Committee, Mr. El Haiba has worked to strengthen the working methods of this important conventional body.

The Human Rights Committee, composed of eighteen experts elected by the States Parties according to equitable geographical distribution, is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by these States, adopted in 1966.

It is a body of central importance, given its mandate to examine the reports of States Parties on the implementation of the Covenant, to prepare general comments on the obligations arising, therefrom and to examination of communications relating to violations of this instrument.

GNA

