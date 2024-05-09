More females receive Gold Fields scholarship awards

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), May 9, GNA – One hundred and twenty-five (125) brilliant but needy students from the operational area of Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL) Tarkwa Mine have received scholarship awards to pursue various programmes at the tertiary level for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The beneficiaries, made-up of 67 females and 58 males, represent 54 per cent as against 46 per cent respectively.

Distribution of beneficiaries for this year showed that 65 per cent were studying engineering programmes, while 25 per cent were into other science-related programmes such as Information Technology, environmental sciences, nursing, midwifery, medicine, pharmacy and the remaining 10 per cent were pursuing humanities and business-related programmes.

Out of 81 students pursuing engineering programmes, 35 were females, representing 45 per cent and they would be specializing in fields such as mining, geological, geomatics, mineral, and electrical & electronics engineering.

A budget of about US$88,212.52 was allocated to cater for tuition, accommodation/hostel fees and other approved academic materials. Each student would receive GH¢7,500 annually from the GFGF.

Presenting the scholarship award letters to the beneficiaries at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa the Regional Manager Community Relations, Gold Fields, Mr Robert Siaw, said “this is a clear indication that our ladies are taking up challenge in the male dominated field of study and we are happy about this development.”

According to him, the GFGF programme has so far supported 2,736 students from the Mines host communities, out of which 498 of them were still in school.

Over the past two decades, the Foundation has made substantial investments in various sectors such as education, water and sanitation, health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

These investments are to facilitate sustainable socio-economic development within the host communities of the Tarkwa and Damang Mines of Gold Fields.

“It is worthy to note that the total investment of the Foundation in our host communities hit $100 million this year. Coincidentally this year is the 20th anniversary of the Foundation.

We are happy with this milestone and the number of projects and programmes implemented for our host communities,” he noted

Mr Siaw revealed that “With the growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI), the Foundation is piloting a smart lab project in one of its host communities, four teachers have been trained in robotics and on the

use of Al. The 54- capacity lab will serve students from primary four through Junior High School in three different schools.”

The Executive Secretary, GFGF, Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, explained that “we invited some past beneficiaries now medical doctors, engineers, teachers, nurses among others to witness this year’s ceremony and they attest that had it not been the support of Gold Fields their education would have shorten. Testimonies like this inspires us to do such programmes.”

He congratulated all the beneficiaries and thanked the chiefs in their host communities, education directorate in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley and assembly members for making time to be available as panel members in the selection of the beneficiaries.

Explaining more on the selection process, the Scholarship Committee Chairman, Nana Adarkwa Bediakor III said application forms were shared among the catchment communities of the Mine, interested students applied, they were interviews and shortlisted after which those who proved beyond doubts that they were needy but brilliant were offered the scholarships.

“This process has been very well refined; over the years we had issues where people claimed to have bought application forms and gotten their way through the system. This brought the rigorous selection process that we have now, l am very confident in the process we have now and am sure whoever has been awarded deserved to have the scholarship from Gold Fields,” added Nana Bediakor III.

The Pro Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Professor Anthony Simons, for his part advised the students, saying “Remember the institutions that you have found yourselves in have rules and regulations governing almost every activity on campus. The regulation may sound quite remote until a breach position’s you to face the full rigorous of the law.”

“I believe you would not want to break any rule that would bring the name of this GFGF scheme, your parents and yourselves into disrepute and further warrant your withdrawal from the scheme. Please take your time to read the student guide that would be provided by your institutions because ignorance of the law is no excuse.”

The queen mother, Apinto Divisional Council, Nana Abena Boaduwaa II, lauded Gold Fields and stressed that the scholarship would transform lives and elevate the catchment communities of Gold Fields and even beyond.

Miss Henrietta Hayford Donto, a beneficiary, who would be studying mechanics in one of the Technical Universities expressed her profound gratitude to Gold Fields for the opportunity to further her education.

She pledged to impact knowledge after school, mentor young ladies to study male dominated courses, and be useful to her family and community in future.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

