May Day 2024: Workers urged to exercise civic duties responsibly  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, May 1, GNA – Scores of Ghanaian workers, including Ghana News Agency staff, braved bad weather on Wednesday to attend the 2024 May Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Accra, while similar parades took place nationwide.

The event ended on a high note for members of various labour unions, who raised some work-related issues amid the fun-filled celebrations.

This year’s ceremony, themed “Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development,” was attended by President Akufo Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, got a special award from the leadership of organized labour, together with other deserving workers from various sectors who were recognized.

In his address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo announced that the designated authorities were making efforts to provide lump sum top-ups to pensioners who retired in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

He emphasized the importance of peace during this year’s elections, stating that the government was “scaling up mechanisms” to combat hate speech and disinformation.

The President urged workers to carry out their civic duty responsibly during the elections and act with “integrity and professionalism.”

He thanked workers for their contributions over the years and assured them that the government would continue to engage organised labour as initiatives are implemented to ease workers’ conditions.

Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General, Trades Union Congress (TUC), urged organised labour to remain united and always protect the interest of workers.

He also called for calm during the December elections, stating that security agencies should be well-prepared to deal with troublemakers during the process.

Dr Baah expressed concern over low wages and unattractive pension benefits in some sectors and encouraged employers to allow staff to exercise the right to join trade unions.

He called for the enactment of a new Labour Act, which President Akufo Addo stated would be passed by end of year.

Workers on the square held placards and banners as they marched past the dais. Some were emblazoned with slogans such as “Pension Is a Right,” “Save The Economy,” “Stop Galamsey,” “Our Taxes, Our Future,” “Workers Deserve Pension Dignity,” “Don’t Privatise Our Public Institutions”

Some of the messages included “E-Levy Still A Killer Disease.” “Pay Living Wages for Better Pensions”, “Pension Is Not a Death Sentence,” “Too Many Taxes on Fuel,” “Fix Our Bad Road, Mr President.”

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minster for Pensions, Employment and Labour Relations, praised organised labour for contributing to the President’s vision and urged workers to play their part in ensuring peace at the December polls.

Members of the General Agricultural Workers Union, Public Sector Workers Union, Ghana National Association of Ghana, Health Services Workers Union, Ghana Federation of Labour, Civil and Local Government Association of Ghana, Ghana Mines Workers Union and labour groups were all represented.

Also present was Mr Titus Glover, Greater Accra Region Minister-designate, and other executives of organised labour and TUC.

