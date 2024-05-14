Living Lessons of Life Ministry celebrates 20 years, urges honour for leaders  

By Emelia B. Addae

Adweso (E/R), May 14, GNA – The Living Lessons of Life Ministry International located in Adweso in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region has marked its 20th anniversary with a call on the public to honour church leaders.

At the anniversary celebration, Archbishop Yaw Adu, Head Pastor of the House of Prayer Church International, emphasized the importance of honour in life and living.

He noted that honour was a virtue that was essential for family life and that it was crucial to treat people well and respect them appropriately.

However, Archbishop Adu also said that the honour sought after by the world was often different from the biblical concept of honour.

He pointed out that today, people often heap honour and awards on those with wealth, political and online clout, worldly power, and celebrity status.

The Archbishop urged Christians not to be swayed by material things when deciding who to honour and who to dishonour, instead, they should choose to honour those who are worthy of it, regardless of their social status.

Bishop Michael Offei-Birikorang, Founder of the Living Lessons of Life Ministries International and Chairman of the Local Council of Churches, Koforidua, highlighted the ministry’s achievements over the past 20 years, including the establishment of numerous branches.

The theme of the anniversary celebration was “God’s goodness and grace.”

Bishop Offei-Birikorang encouraged Christians to take a moment to reflect on the ways God has moved in their lives and to thank Him for His goodness and grace.

Activities involved in the anniversary were street float, free health screening and educational programmes on citizens’ rights, and the elections.

