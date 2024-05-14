Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak match-day 31 clash scheduled for May 26

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, May.14, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled the highly-anticipated rivalry clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts Of Oak for May 26 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The two, who were favourites at the beginning of season sit 10th and 11th on the league table with two matches to go.

Asante Kotoko would be looking to snatch all three points from the Rainbow boys who have secured nine wins in 29 games.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara and his men would want to comeback harder after their first leg defeat to the porcupine warriors.

Before the clash, Accra Hearts of Oak would take on Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium while Asante Kotoko travels to Berekum Chelsea on Matchday 30.

Asante Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak 3-2 in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

GNA

