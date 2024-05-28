More than 2,500 applicants challenged in 21 days in Volta Region 

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, May 28, GNA – A total of 2,679 citizens have had their application for the voter card disputed in the 21 days of the voter registration exercise in the Volta Region.

The applicants were challenged for being minors or foreigners and were unable to obtain a voter card and are due to appear before a review committee to prove their eligibility.

Mr Eric Dzakpasu Volta, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency during the Agency’s visit to the EC’s office to observe the process.

He stated that 37,598 eligible persons were registered within the same period, and he hoped that by the end of the two-day extension, all eligible citizens would be captured and added to the voter register.

The national exercise, which began on May 7 and was scheduled to end on May 27, has been extended by the Electoral Commission by two days to allow people who were unable to register within the 21-day timeframe to do so.

