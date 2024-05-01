Kadjebi District launches 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Day 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), May 1, GNA – The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, has on Tuesday, launched the 10th National COVID-19 Vaccination Day (NACVAD) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The goal was to reach the unreach, the under vaccination population and those who are 18 years and above.

Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and critically ill persons are however excluded from the exercise, which commences 5-9 May.

According to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Coordinator, Mr Derrick Jack Atitsu, Kadjebi District has administered 68,992 doses of all types of the approved COVID-19 vaccines including; Astrazeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and J & J.

He mentioned that, out of the district’s target population of 49, 882, only 34,266, representing 68.7 per cent people have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines and that 28,311, representing 56.8 per cent people were fully vaccinated.

Mr Atitsu said the target for the 10th NACVAD was 1,500 people for various types of the vaccination doses.

He said the 178 communities under five Sub-Districts within the Kadjebi District would benefit from the exercise.

The EPI Coordinator, said house-to-house approach would be deployed with vaccination centres mounted at selected facilities, market squares, Church premises and social gatherings.

He implored all to take advantage of the exercise and get vaccinated against the disease.

Mr John Sonnyinado Baffoe, the District Disease Surveillance Officer, encouraged the participants to heighten surveillance on Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) and report accordingly.

Mrs Mabel Amankwa-Amoah, Kadjebi District Health Promotion Officer, said engagement with Chiefs and Elders, Churches, Mosques has started as part of social mobilisation strategies.

She said Radio announcements and discussions would be organised and that Community Information Centres and gong-gong beating strategies would also be employed to convey the COVID-19 Vaccination message across.

