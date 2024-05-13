International Help of Missionaries to provide mechanised borehole for Konor-Kofe 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Konor Kofe (V/R), May 13, GNA- International Help of Missionaries (IHM) Inc, a New York-based Foundation has promised to construct a mechanised borehole water for the people of Konor Kofe, to salvage their water problems.

The residents of the farming community in the Agortime -Ziope District of the Volta Region presently share water with cattle.

At a meeting at Kono-Kofe to brief community members on the project approval and roles they should play during its execution, Mr Fred Hagan, the Project Lead Person assured the people that their letter seeking support from IHM for their water challenges had been approved for execution.

Mr Hagan urged the community to own the project by lending their massive support to ensure its early completion within the maximum period of two months.

Mr Semenyo Kuenyehia, an opinion leader of the community, on behalf of the people, pledged their full support for the project.

He said they had suffered for too long in accessing portable water, so they deemed the intervention as a saviour.

The Foundation in October 2023 commissioned a similar project at Adzonkor, another farming community in the Agortime -Ziope District.

GNA

