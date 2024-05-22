Hopeson Adorye arrested over dynamite detonation claims 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 22, GNA—Mr Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, has been arrested over claims that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Election.

According to Mr Adorye, the dynamite was detonated to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the election.

In an interview on an Accra-based radio station, the former NPP member said the blasting of dynamite caused a low voter turnout in the region as many people fled for their safety.

The self-confession by Mr Adorye went viral leading to calls for his arrest and interrogation.

Mr Adorye was reportedly invited by the Police on Wednesday over his claims.

Upon arrival at the Ministries Police Station in Accra, he was detained and currently in custody, according to police sources.

