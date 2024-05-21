Hearts of Hope donates to Sirigu orphanage

By Caesar Abagali

Sirigu (UER), May 21, GNA – The Hearts of Hope Project, a charity organisation in collaboration with the Rural Opportunities for Women, has donated some items to the Sirigu Mother of Mercy Babies Home to help in their upkeep.

The items. included baby diapers, detergents, assorted baby food, soft drinks, clothes, shoes, toiletries, and cookies, among others.

Miss Cynthia Lamisi Anaba, the Founder and Project Coordinator of Hearts of Hope, stressed the need for mobilising resources to help the needy at the Sirigu Mother of Mercy Babies Home, in the Kassena Nankana West District.

She said Hearts of Hope, together with the Ghana Rural Opportunities for Women, generously contributed to support the Mother of Mercy Babies Home in Sirigu for their care.

She said, “Hearts of Hope expressed profound gratitude to all our generous donors who made this act of kindness possible.”

The children at Mother of Mercy Babies Home extend their warm appreciation for the invaluable support received, acknowledging the donors for bringing smiles to their faces.”

Miss Anaba said the donation was dedicated to the memory of late Professor Fay Karp, a humanitarian philanthropist from the University of British Colombia (UBC), whose unwavering support touched the lives of countless women and girls in remote villages.

Prof. Karp’s remarkable generosity and commitment to uplifting communities served as a cornerstone for the founding of the Ghana Rural Opportunities for Women Project, inspiring all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Miss Anaba appealed to the public and other philanthropic organisations and individuals to support the Hearts of Hope Project to enable it to donate to other orphanages.

Dr Vida N. Yakong, the Dean of the Nursing and Midwifery School at the University of Development Studies (UDS) and the Founder of Ghana Rural Opportunities for Women, pledged to always partner the Hearts of Hope Project for more donations to orphanages.

She said the Sirigu orphanage provided care for babies and children aged zero to five years who urgently need donations of baby food and diapers due to the high cost of these items and the large number of babies in their care.

The Hearts of Hope for Children with Special Needs is a charitable project born out of a vision to create a more compassionate and inclusive society for children with special needs.

Founded by a group of passionate individuals, including parents of children with special needs, educators, and healthcare professionals, the project strives to make a meaningful impact in the lives of these precious children and their families.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

