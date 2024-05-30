Heads of Military Intelligence of Bulgaria, Czechia hold bilateral meeting in Sofia

Sofia, May 30 (BTA/GNA) – The Director of the Bulgarian Defence Ministry’s Military Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Venelin Venev, met with the Director of the Czech Military Intelligence, Lieutenant General Jan Beroun, who was on a working visit to Sofia, the press centre of the Bulgarian service said here on Thursday.

The talks focused on the state of regional and international security, prospects for the development of the situation and other topics of mutual interest. The meeting outlined the contemporary security challenges facing the Euro-Atlantic community and the readiness to continue the joint efforts to overcome them.

Brigadier General Venev reaffirmed his Service’s commitment to maintaining a sustainable partnership and expressed his appreciation for the bilateral cooperation.

Lieutenant General Beroun expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit Sofia and said that this was one of his last visits as Director of Czech Military Intelligence before he hands the post over to his successor.

BTA/GNA

