We are ready to transition from fossil fuel to electric vehicles – CILT-Ghana 

Accra, May, 30, GNA – Mr Mark Amoamah, President of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (Cilt – Ghana) says the Institute is ready and taking the necessary steps to transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric.

“I am well aware of the level of pollution, especially black carbon the logistics and transport sector generate through our operations. We have started talking to our sector players as part of preparations and we are ready to go with the timelines of the government,” he said.

Mr Amoamah, who was speaking at the opening of a logistics and distribution workshop, called on the government to put up the needed infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition.

Already, experts have said that emissions from vehicles are one of the major greenhouse gases, responsible for about three-quarters of global emissions and could linger in the atmosphere for thousands of years.

In Ghana, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, for instance, constitute a major source of local air pollutants, including nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter.

These pollutants negatively impact urban air quality and human health and are linked to the death of 8.7 million people in 2018.

The workshop served as an opportunity for members to be exposed to critical issues, and also explore topics, including managing logistics and assets, physical distribution operations and customer value and optimising distribution networks.

Participants had the opportunity to share and collaborate on solutions that would shape the future of their supply chains and distribution networks.

Mr Amoamah said the management of Logistics was the backbone of economic growth and that businesses needed efficient and effective modes to move goods and services across borders.

“It is incumbent therefore that the government continue with the improvement of logistics infrastructure such as roads & highways, ports, railways, and airports, for sustainable and balanced economic development,” he said.

The President stated that the essence of the sector transcended all spheres including the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We cannot do without logistics. Our electoral success will and still be anchored on efficient and effective distribution of all electoral materials,” he noted.

Mr Amoamah said the group was positioned to make its collective expertise and skills available to all key stakeholders for the success of the electoral process.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

