NCCE reminds citizens to respect social contract of Ghana’s constitution 

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Koforidua, May 15, GNA – The New Juaben South Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has reminded Ghanaians to safeguard and uphold the 1992 constitution, which represents a social contract between citizens and the state.

Ghana’s 1992 constitution comprises the fundamental principles and laws governing the state and establishes the powers and responsibilities of the government while ensuring specific rights for the people residing within it.

Mr Clement Donkor, the New Juaben South Director of NCCE, said Ghana annually observed the fourth Republican constitutional dispensation, with this year’s Constitution Week theme being “Together we can build Ghana, so get involved”.

He said the week-long celebration was often marked by a month-long series of activities aimed at educating citizens about their roles and responsibilities, as well as the importance of adhering to the country’s laws and regulations.

The initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of the constitution and its significance in shaping the nation.

Mr Donkor was addressing a group of drivers at Koforidua Taxi Branch No. 1, of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as part of the commission’s public education drive.

Madam Faustina Sackey Langma, the Assistant Director at the New Juaben South NCCE, led the educational session on important issues affecting the nation.

She listed issues including vigilantism, electoral processes, bribery and corruption, emphasising that when Ghanaians encouraged vote buying, it could have grave consequences.

She said the funds or items shared by political aspirants to influence voters could potentially serve as “loans” to them that ultimately hinder development as they would find another way of recouping it.

The funds or items distributed by political aspirants to influence voters could potentially function as “loans” to those voters, ultimately hindering development, she said.

This was because the recipients would likely find alternative ways to repay the ‘loans’, which can divert resources away from more productive uses and hinder the country’s overall progress.

“If the source is a loan, then the person given the power would like to pay it off so when there is allocation of funds for a particular project, he/she would deduct what was shared to the voters and use the remaining for shoddy work.”

She implored citizens to demand accountability from political leaders rather than accepting bribes in exchange for their votes, emphasising that this is crucial for enjoying good governance and fostering development.

Mr. George Boateng, Chairman of the Koforidua Taxi Branch No. 1, GPRTU, expressed gratitude to the NCCE for the educational outreach and pledged that they would continue to be responsible citizens.

Prior to the event, officials from the NCCE had visited various security agencies, including the Adweso Police Command, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service, as part of their efforts to promote and sustain democracy in Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

