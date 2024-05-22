GoldFields offers free medical services to Huniso community  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Huniso (W/R), May 22, GNA-Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has offered free medical services to hundreds of residents in Huniso, a community within the Mines operational area in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The beneficiaries included children, adults and the aged who were taken through various screenings after which the medical team taught them how to improve their health.

Dr. Charles Kobina Yirrah, Medical Officer at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Emergency Department, explained that those diagnosed with minor health problems were provided with medication, while those with complicated issues were referred to the hospital for treatment.

“During the screening, we observed that those above 40 years, most of them were hypertensive, we even detained four people. We will be conducting further investigation to find out if they have other conditions that predisposed them to this disease.

“Also, the other cases we recorded were high sugar levels, malaria and general body pains. For the children, some were anaemic because of poor nutrition. We used the opportunity to deworm all children since most of them were not ill” he revealed

Dr Yirrah, a beneficiary of the GFGF Scholarship programme from the second cycle through to the tertiary level stated that “l have been part of this outreach programme since 2018 and it’s good the Foundation initiated it because most of the people in the Mines operational area do not have either time or funds to go to the hospital to seek medical care when sick”

He, therefore, praised the Foundation for prioritising the health and welfare of the people living in its host communities, hence the free medical outreach at their doorstep annually.

The Assembly Member of Huniso Electoral Area, Mr Philip Enwurnee lauded the Foundation for providing quality healthcare for his people and the medical team for educating them to start living a healthy life.

He appealed to Ghanaians to “take advantage of health screening when it’s organized in their neighbourhood because it helps to identify emerging issues on time before they lead to complications requiring emergency treatment”.

GNA

