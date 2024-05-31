Ghana’s fast rising table tennis star Borteye ranks 11th in Africa

By Rihana Adam

Accra, May 31, GNA – Ghana’s fast rising female table tennis star, Juanita Borteye has been ranked 11th in Africa.

This follows her performance in the African Games, West African Regional championship, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup and Olympic Games qualification tournaments.

Miss Borteye looks forward to training overseas to improve upon current performance and ranking.

According to the ITTF ranking system, Juanita is ranked167th in the world and currently occupies the number one position in Ghana.

Speaking to the media she called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, philanthropists and Non-Governmental Organisations to support her dream of becoming a professional player in future and win a gold medals for Ghana.

With the Ghana Table Tennis Association giving opportunity and encouragement to the younger players with the future in mind, this achievement not only bolsters the confidence of Juanita, but also serves as motivation to other cadet and mini cadet players to continue training harder in anticipation of opportunities.

Juanita Borteye plays for Rising Star Foundation, and she is trained by Enoch Nii Otu.

GNA

