Ghana fails to grab Olympic slot in boxing.

Accra, May 31, GNA – Ghana’s hope of making a representation at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has been dashed after all the six male boxers at the World Boxing qualifiers in Thailand failed to secure a qualification slot.

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, the last boxer who carried the hope of the country lost at the round of 16 stage to a Chinese opponent Chuang Liu.

He lost by a 2-3 split decision split decision in the Flyweight division on Friday evening.

Ghana’s only contender is female, USA based Ornella Sathoud, who would battle for a place in women’s middleweight quarter finals on Saturday.

Ghana has made two unsuccessful attempts at qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games in Senegal, and Italy, before the Thailand attempt.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

