Ghana fails to grab Olympic slot in boxing.

Accra, May 31, GNA – Ghana’s hope of making a representation at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has been dashed after all the six male boxers at the World Boxing qualifiers in Thailand failed to secure a qualification slot.
Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, the last boxer who carried the hope of the country lost at the round of 16 stage to a Chinese opponent Chuang Liu.
He lost by a 2-3 split decision split decision in the Flyweight division on Friday evening.
Ghana’s only contender is female, USA based Ornella Sathoud, who would battle for a place in women’s middleweight quarter finals on Saturday.
Ghana has made two unsuccessful attempts at qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games in Senegal, and Italy, before the Thailand attempt.
