Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia to host Lady Julia at fundraising Gala 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Accra, May 5, GNA -The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG) is to host Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of the Asantehene, as the keynote speaker of its nineth Maternity Fundraising Gala at the Atlanta City Hall Atrium, Atlanta, United States.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday indicated that the two-day extravaganza, scheduled for June 21-22 this year, is expected to be attended by Hajia Alima Mahama, Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA, and other community leaders.

The annual gala is a cornerstone event for GWAG, bringing together members of the Ghanaian community, local leaders, and supporters to shine the spotlight on challenges facing access to maternal healthcare in Ghana and efforts being made by the Association for positive impact.

Proceeds from the Gala would support GWAG’S ongoing efforts to improve maternity wards in Ghana, including providing essential medical supplies, equipment and training for healthcare professionals.

For the past nine years, GWAG had procured and supplied vital medical materials to over 40 maternity wards in Ghana through the generosity of numerous sponsors and donors.

This year’s theme underscores GWAG’s commitment to improving maternal and child healthcare in underserved communities, one ward at a time and plans to adopt a number of these wards and provide support on continual basis.

In a recent interview, Madam Agnes Hayfron-Benjamin, past President and Head of the Ward Adoption Task Force, said: “We are very excited about taking our maternity programme to the next level by adopting, transforming, and equipping more wards to effect positive health outcomes”.

A partnership with Rotary Club Accra – Airport, was critical to the effective implementation of the programme as they would play a pivotal role in Monitoring & Evaluation, thereby giving the data to measure impact over time.

Madam Bernice Smith, President of GWAG, said through the collective efforts and generosity of supporters, they could make tangible difference in the lives of women and children in Ghana.

“We are thrilled to host our 9th Annual Gala and shine a spotlight on the important work being done to enhance maternity experiences in Ghana,” she said.

Guests could look forward to an evening filled with exquisite Ghanaian cuisine, the latest in Afrobeat, as well as a silent auction with exclusive items and experiences and promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and giving back.

GWAG is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women, promoting cultural awareness and fostering community development since 2007.

It has been a leading voice for Ghanaian women in Georgia, advocating social change and supporting initiatives, which created positive impacts socially and globally.

