Ghana should prioritise food safety – Lecturer 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 16, GNA – Mr Barry Kojo Whyte, a science laboratory technology lecturer at Accra Technical University, says Ghana should prioritise food safety as the food establishment industry grows.

He said the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) should strengthen its monitoring role to encourage chefs in the industry to comply with all safety guidelines and other applicable laws in their line of work.

There must be procedures in place to guard against allergen cross-contamination and food poisoning to enhance the safety of consumers, he stated.

Mr Whyte was addressing a capacity-building workshop at the Accra Technical University, organised for some selected chefs in the Greater Accra Region.

The three-day programme aims to deepen their knowledge on cross-contamination hazards, allergens and safe food handling practices.

It was under the auspices of the Accra Chapter of the Chefs Association of Ghana and funded by the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF).

The workshop formed part of the nationwide training designed by the Association to build the skills base and expertise of chefs to enhance efficiency in their work.

They treated topics on food allergy and food poisoning, and avoiding cross-contamination in the kitchen, particularly when handling food allergies.

Mr Whyte noted that managing allergies was essential to customers’ health and safety, thus food establishments ought to be informed of the regulations governing allergens in food preparation and to be open and honest about them.

They are required to follow the most recent developments in research, recommendations and best practices for allergen-friendly dining.

Mr Isaac Sackey, President of the Chefs Association of Ghana, explained that cross-contamination occurred when harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses or allergens were transferred from one surface or food item to another.

“This situation can potentially result in a severe allergic reaction in those who are sensitive to such allergens or foodborne infections,” he cautioned, noting that cross-contamination might happen at any step of the food preparation process, right from storing, cooking, holding, and to serving.

Cross-contamination is frequently caused by bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter, which can result in foodborne infections, according to food scientists.

Mr Sackey said the hospitality industry was one sector which had shown resilience and steady growth, following the COVID-19 pandemic which crippled most sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Therefore, the government should resource the sector adequately to enhance its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

GNA

