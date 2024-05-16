Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to grace 2024 WAMPOC/WAMPEX in Accra 

Accra, May 16, GNA – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, will be the special guest for this year’s 17th edition of the West African Mining and Power Conference and Exhibition, slated for Accra.

The three-day conference will take place from June 5 to 7 at the Accra International Conference Centre, focusing on regional economies, mining, and energy.

It will be held on the theme: “The Mining and Power Hub: Driving Sustainable Investment Opportunities in West Africa.”

Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, will be in attendance, and some ECOWAS Ministers from Nigeria, Liberia, Mali, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, Togo, and other diplomats in the country.

Dr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Mines, said at a media briefing ahead of the event that over 1,500 participants are expected to be present, including industry leaders, investors, government officials, and stakeholders from across the globe.

He said more than 200 exhibitors would take part in the conference to showcase the latest advancements in mining and power technologies, products, and services.

The conference would focus on key topics, including critical mineral development, collaborations to promote regional mining and power markets, exploration investments, diversity and equity, sustainable mining practices, renewable energy integration, and investment opportunities, among others.

Mr Koney said the conference objectives were to promote sustainable investment opportunities within the mining and power sectors in West Africa.

The conference would, among others, provide a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among industry stakeholders, fostering innovation and best practices.

“The conference is an opportunity for stakeholders to engage

in meaningful dialogue, share insights, and develop actionable strategies for sustainable growth.

“It will also serve as a vital platform for networking, facilitating partnerships that can lead to significant economic benefits for the West African region,” he said.

Mr Koney encouraged all stakeholders to participate actively in the conference to ensure that West Africa remained a competitive and attractive destination for mining and power investments.

