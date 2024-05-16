Kweku Flick, Fameye showcase musical mastery with the ‘Y3 Koom’ single 

By Simon Asare



Accra, May 16, GNA – Ghana’s ‘King of Melodies’ Kweku Flick, has released another groundbreaking hit song titled “Y3 Koom”, featuring award-winning songwriter Fameye.



Produced by renowned beatmaker Apya, the new jam, which is already making waves on TikTok, demonstrated Kweku Flick’s authenticity and sublime vocal prowess.



Since the release of its snippets, more than 10,000 TikTok users have used the sound, with numerous dance challenges currently ongoing.



Following its official release on Thursday, May 15, 2024, which coincidentally happens to be Kweku Flick’s birthday, the new single is available on all major digital streaming platforms.



The lyrics of the “Y3 Koom” single sees Kweku Flick offering some words of enlightenment to the youth, urging them to keep striving for the best in life.



Fameye, on his part, also offered some words of encouragement to the youth, saying that no matter the difficulties they face, there would be light at the end of the tunnel.



The “Y3 Koom ” single is more than just a song, as it offers how one can deal with life’s adversities and navigate through the complexities to become successful.



With many hit songs to his credit, including “High,” “Money,” and “No Sleeping,” Kweku Flick continues to rise in Ghanaian music circles and is considered a top talent by many music enthusiasts.

GNA

