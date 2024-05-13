Ghana Link adjudged Trade Facilitation Company of the Year  

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 13, GNA-The Ghana Link Network Services Limited, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has been named the Trade Facilitation Company of the Year at the Seventh Edition of the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards.

The award recognises the company’s robust implementation of the ICUMS and its impact on the trade ecosystem.

This year’s Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards, endorsed by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), rewarded innovative ideas that have pushed boundaries to bring together business players and recognise the achievements of local and international companies involved in various sectors.

ICUMS connects over 8,000 daily users, including freight forwarders, shippers, and numerous regulatory bodies such as the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), streamlining processes that were previously cumbersome and time-consuming.

The ICUMS has been pivotal in enhancing operational efficiencies at Ghana’s ports and borders, leading to a significant increase in the country’s revenue and improvements in doing business.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Limited, was also honoured as Ghana’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” for the sixth time.

Dr. Adjei led his company to revolutionise trade facilitation in the region through the implementation of the ICUMS.

He told the media that he was thrilled to receive such recognition, as it highlights hard work and fuels their commitment to continue improving their services.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication of our staff, who strive to provide the best services at our ports and borders,” he said.

He indicated that his outfit has received several other awards this year, including the Trade Facilitation Technology Leadership Award, the E-Solution for Trade Excellence Award, and the Excellence in Innovation and Technology Award.

Dr. Danso Adjei stated that it was important that young entrepreneurs and the youth of Ghana become focused, be diligent, and work hard towards achieving their goals.

