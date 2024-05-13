Georgia’s parliament begins final reading of divisive ‘Russian law’

Kiev, May 13, (dpa/GNA) – A law that has sparked mass protests in Georgia faces its final reading before parliament on Monday as part of a government effort to curb foreign influence on the country.

The third and final reading of what critics have dubbed the “Russian law” will begin on Monday in Tbilisi, before a vote in the plenary scheduled for Tuesday, parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

The governing majority of the Georgian Dream party say they wish to create more transparency in the foreign funding of non-governmental organizations (NGO).

However tens of thousands in the former Soviet state have joined protests in the capital Tbilisi against the legislation. Critics accuse the government of having modelled the planned law on a Russian “agent” law in order to hinder the work of independent associations and media.

In Russia, numerous organizations and individuals are branded as “foreign agents,” a classification that often causes major problems.

The measure is seen as a means of political repression to silence critics, and protesters also see their country’s path to European Union membership in danger.

As a first step towards a possible concession, Georgian Dream has indicated that the law could be toned down after President Salome Zourabichvili threatened to veto it. Opposition parties in the country are calling for the law to be abandoned completely.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

