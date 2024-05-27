FAGE launches Ghana Horticulture EXPO 2024 

Accra, May 27, GNA – The Federation of Associations of Ghana Exporters (FAGE) on Monday launched the 2024 Ghana Horticulture Expo 2024 with a call on members to step up production to feed both the international and domestic markets.

Supported by Feed the Future USAID, GIZ in partnership with GEPA, Fidelity band and GIRSAL, the Launch is to serve as the pathfinder for the three-day EXPO slated for the 9th to the 11th of July 2024.

This launch, which is on the theme: Ghana Horticulture EXPO 2024, celebrating Ghana’s Horticulture Diversity, produce quality, export more, also unveiled Ghana’s Horticulture trade opportunities and economic benefits to farmers and buyers in the country and beyond.

It also served as a groundbreaking farming and gardening opportunity cutting across tech, finance, employment for the youth and Innovators.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Davies Narh Korboe as President of FAGE hinted that his outfit was establishing a short, medium and long-term strategy for members to leverage their production levels, earn more and to meet both domestic and international demands.

He said despite the perennial challenges of the sector, they would develop a deliberate strategy and approach towards agriculture, through horticulture.

Mr Korboe said although lack of new markets, difficulty in accessing finances among others constituted some of the challenges, they would continue to explore avenues to ensure that they raked in over $20 million annually through horticulture.

Sir Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital Equity Fund, who was the Guest Speaker said there had been significant progress in Horticulture through the collaborative efforts of the government, policy makers and dedicated Horticulturists that had boosted the economy and positioned Ghana as a key player in the global Horticulture market.

“We have made strides in enhancing the quality of our produce, expanding our export markets, and adopting sustainable practices.”

He called for a deliberate attempt to address head-on, challenges of food safety, post-harvest losses by creating an enabling environment that would foster innovation and growth in the horticulture sector.

Sir Jonah called on the government and policymakers to prioritise the development of the horticulture sector by investing in infrastructure, research and capacity building to reduce post-harvest losses, ensure food safety and enhance the competitiveness of exports.

“Additionally, we must streamline regulatory processes and create favourable conditions for trade, both within Africa and globally.”

He encouraged Horticulturists to adopt best practices and explore innovative solutions that would drive the sector forward.

Dr Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority gave the assurance that they would partner FAGE to achieve significant milestones to enhance the country’s position in global Horticulture.

She said their goal was to support them to achieve $25.3 billion, adding that Non-Traditional Commodities in 2023 raked in $3.9 billion because of the tremendous efforts by industry players, with the highest from the manufacturing and semi-manufacturing sectors.

She said although the Horticultural sector dipped in revenue, it still managed to bring in $495 million urging them to continue with the advocacy programmes to surmount the challenges in the fruits and vegetable sectors.

Dr Asare urged them to improve quality to stay afloat in the competitive European markets.

Mr Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Ghana said they were introducing products aimed at supporting Ghanaian Indigenous Enterprises and urged them to strategize and put in tangible actions by sharing their insights and collaborating to surmount their financial challenges.

He said over 400 Exporters had benefited from their facilities and urged them to organize very well to attract financial support.

Sarah Ruffler, Chief of Party for Feed the Future, said the partnership was to maximize trade and create more jobs and generate revenue in the sector.

Other Speakers were Seth Twum Akwaboah, Association of Ghana Industries, and Representative of Ministry of Food and Agriculture, UNIMAC and GIRSAL.

The programme attracted over 400 participants.

GNA

