Facilitate appointment of Election 2024 running mate – NPP leadership told

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi, (B/R), May 22, GNA – The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been urged to facilitate the processes for the appointment of an Election 2024 running mate in the supreme interests of the party, and Ghanaians in general.

Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member of the NPP in the Wenchi constituency, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

“Describing an appointment of a running mate to pair the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the next general election as long overdue, Mr Adu said “I think the choice of a running mate for our great party shouldn’t be a problem, and so the party leadership must clear the hurdle now.”

He said the Vice President, also the Election 2024 Presidential Candidate of the NPP had the prerogative right to choose a deserving running mate for the party, however, it is also prudent leadership of the party steps in to facilitate the processes in the supreme interest of the NPP and the voting population.

As one of the political strongholds of the NPP in the Bono Region, Mr Adu said the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections remained crucial to the party grassroots in the Wenchi constituency, saying the party people were disappointed about what he described as delay in the appointment of the running mate.

“We have already commenced the electioneering campaign in the constituency, but our major problem is who to market as our running mate. In fact, the masses and the party people are desiring to know, and the party leadership must speed up the process”, Mr Adu, also the founder of the “G Boys” an emerging political group in the constituency, stated.

The group is advocating the appointment of Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Manyhia as the Election 2024 running mate for the NPP.

About six months into the 2024 General Election, Mr Adu said the NPP required a running mate, already marketed, with exceptional charisma, and proven records, saying “that will make it easier for us to introduce him to the voting population”.

“In fact, that is why we have opted for and are advocating for, the appointment of Dr Opoku-Prempeh as the running mate. He has already marketed himself well in the political space and his appointment will subsequently enhance our election victory on December 7,” Mr Adu indicated.

