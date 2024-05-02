Tumu unit committees, town councils inaugurated

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu (UWR), May 02, GNA – The newly elected unit committees, urban and town councils in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region have been inaugurated with a call on the members to play pivotal roles in local governance and development initiatives.

Mr Moro Adams, the Sissala East Municipal Coordinating Director, speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, underscored the significance of the unit committee and council members in advancing the municipality’s agenda for progress and prosperity.

He reminded them of their primary responsibility to assist the Municipal Assembly in mobilising community stakeholders, including chiefs, landlords, private and government institutions, to drive development efforts at the grassroots level.

“The unit committee concept embodies the fundamental framework of Ghana’s local government and decentralisation initiatives,” he said.

Mr Adams highlighted its importance in engaging community members in policy formulation and execution and called upon the elected officials to prioritise accessibility to their respective communities.

He urged them to collaborate closely with the Municipal Assembly in data collection and developmental planning.

Mr Adams warned them against violence and criminal behaviour and urged them to uphold the integrity of their positions and refrain from assuming roles beyond their mandate.

“Desist from constituting yourselves as courts or police stations. Any member found engaging in criminal activities would face legal consequences,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

