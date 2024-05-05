Energy Minister describes power outages as ‘Dumsiesie’ 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, May 5, GNA – Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, has assured Ghanaians that efforts are underway to address the current energy issues.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, also the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, described the country’s recent power outages as attempts to rectify specific challenges hence it is termed “Dumsiesie” and not “Dumsor”.

He told the Government Assurance Committee of Parliament in Accra on Friday that ‘Dumsor’ took place only during the regime of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Committee is charged with carrying out all assurances, promises, and undertakings made by ministers on the floor of Parliament in response to questions from members under Section 174 (2) of the Standing Orders of the House.

“Mr Chairman, I told you that when I got to the Ministry we have gone past the era where we had 72 to 96 days of lights out and six hours of lights on. We are in the era of ‘Dumsiesie’ which is profoundly different from ‘Dumsor,” Dr Opoku Prempeh told the Committee.

Mr John Oti Bless, the Ranking Member of the Committee, stated that “Former President Mahama was the only President who took responsibility to fix the ‘Dumsor’ menace before the end of his tenure.”

He noted that despite President Akufo-Addo’s declaration that the power crisis had been resolved, many parts of the country continued to experience intermittent power supply.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

