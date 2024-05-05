Keta NMTC appeals for support to fix damaged auditorium  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (V/R) May 5, GNA – Authorities of the Nurses and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) at Keta in the Volta Region have appealed for support to refix the auditorium of the school, whose roof was ripped off by rainstorm.

The appeal comes in the wake of a recent rainstorm that caused severe havoc at Anloga, Keta, and its surrounding communities destroying property.

Mrs Mabel Kafui Torku, the Principal of the College, told the Ghana News Agency that the damaged auditorium served as a lecture hall for more than 250 level 100 students of the Registered General Nursing Programme (RGNP).

“This is a multi-purpose facility, which has been used for morning devotions and worship, assembly and social gatherings, main examination Hall as well as lecture hall to facilitate teaching and learning,” she stated.

Its destruction had affected teaching and learning, as students had to be moved into other smaller classrooms, she said.

The situation had caused congestion, resulting in slow studies with teaching being done in piecemeal at the peak of the second semester.

Mrs Torku lamented that the school would have no option than to resort to conducting examinations under trees if resolving the issue was delayed.

“Students will be writing the examination at the end of this month, and we need the auditorium urgently since it is the only largest building that can contain them during our exams.”

Other challenges facing the school, she said, include inadequate computers for online studies, teaching and learning materials, student dormitory, and lack of well-equipped laboratory.

Mrs Torku, however, commended the staff for their relentless efforts in ensuring that all activities of the College were not halted.

Some students and tutors expressed worry over the damaged auditorium and appealed to corporate organisations, philanthropists, individuals, old students, and the Government to help solve the problem.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

