World Press Freedom Day: Mahama highlights media’s role in fighting environmental degradation 

Accra, May 5, GNA – As part of activities marking this year’s World Press Freedom Day, former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has highlighted the importance of the media in fighting environmental degradation.

As the international community commemorates the World Press Freedom Day 2024, on the theme: “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,” Ghanaians must consider journalism’s vital role in tackling the severe environmental challenges their nation and planet faced, he said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“Unfortunately, our media’s failure to effectively hold the Government accountable for critical environmental issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, and worsening sanitation is a matter of alarming concern.”

“The ongoing degradation of our water bodies and forests poses significant threats to our environment, as well as to the health and livelihoods of our communities.”

Mr Mahama said it was crucial that the media, with its power to expose those harmful activities, inspired society and relevant authorities into action.

“As a leader committed to building the Ghana we want, I am steadfast in my commitment to fostering a stronger partnership between the Government and the media. Together, we will protect our natural resources for the benefit of future generations.”

“Together with the media, we will aim to foster a more transparent and accountable framework that emphasises sustainable development and environmental conservation.”

Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians to reaffirm their dedication to journalism’s crucial role in confronting the environmental crisis and shaping a better future for everyone.

GNA

