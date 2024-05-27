Embrace peace as you gear towards crucial election 2024-NCCE to political parties

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Nangodi, (U/E), May 27, GNA – Mr Joachim Elbazar, Nabdam District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Upper East Region, has called on political parties and civil society organisations to embrace peace as the 2024 general election draws closer.

He said any setback in the country’s democracy from the election could have a negative ripple effect on its gains and would embolden anti-democratic forces in the subregion and the African continent at large.

“It therefore becomes crucial for actions to be taken by political parties and civil society organisations to address the rising threats of violent extremism that threaten the stability and security in the Nabdam District as we prepare for the general election,” he added.

Mr Elbazar made the call when he addressed stakeholders, including political parties, youth groups, traditional leaders, and religious leaders, among others, at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee in Nagodi, the capital of the Nabdam District.

The meeting, organised by the NCCE, formed part of the European Union (EU) sponsored programme, dubbed “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism in the Northern Regions of Ghana,”

It was held under the theme, “Together we can build Ghana, so get involved.”

The programme aimed at creating awareness about violent extremism and facilitating activities to engender security consciousness, social inclusiveness, community cohesion, and situational awareness among the citizenry to enhance peacebuilding for sustainable development.

The Director emphasised that though Ghanaians had continued to uphold the supremacy of the 1992 constitution, the rule of law, a vibrant and liberalised media landscape, and the promotion of democracy in general, that could not be taken for granted, and stakeholders needed to work hard to build peace.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Charles Simpa, Assistant Nabdam District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, indicated that while the security agencies were prepared to ensure there was law and order, they needed the support of stakeholders and called on them to collaborate with the security service.

Reverend Father Roch Akologo, a Catholic Priest and resource person for the programme, said peace was a major ingredient for the development of every community and the youth, as the future leaders must not allow themselves to be induced by anybody to perpetuate crime that would mar the peace of the country.

Naab Sakpaar, Chief of Nakpalig Selug community in the Nangodi Traditional Area, called on political parties to desist from acts that had the tendency of undermining the peace of the country and focus on their policies, as they would need a peaceful country to govern when they were given the mandate.

Mr Tiwol Emmanuel Basie, the Nabdam District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who was elected chairperson of the IPDC, said his outfit was dedicated to advancing peace going into the elections.

GNA

