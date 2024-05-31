Electrochem Ghana Limited donates GHC2OO,000 towards 2024 Asafotufiami festival 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Sege, May 31, GNA – Electrochem Ghana Limited, a commercial salt production company and a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies, has presented an amount of tGHC200,000 to the Ada Traditional Council in support of this year’s Asafotufiami festival.

Mr Abdul Razack Adams, the Chief Executive Officer of Electrochem, presenting a cheque to the council during the launch of the 2024 edition of the festival, expressed his outfit’s gratitude and commitment to the growth of Ada.

Mr Razack thanked the traditional council, the paramount chief, and other leaders and the people of Ada for supporting the company to operate within the Songor Lagoon, indicating that Electrochem was like a baby, which was growing, learning, and needing care to thrive.

He revealed that “this year’s Asafotufiami festival will even be better than that of last year because Electrochem is fully coming on board,” he stated.

According to him, the company had introduced the community pans initiative to help communities along the Songor enclave, in addition to the provision of interest-free loans to the women to make them stable and self-reliant in their businesses, noting that his outfit was ready to make the best out of the Songor lagoon for the Ada state and Ghana to benefit.

“We have added GHc1, 000,000 to the loan scheme, and I will make sure that it increases to GHc10m in the years ahead. Nene Chairman, as we are expanding our operations to the Ada East District, I want to emphasise that our production will be increasing and will soon get to one million or two million metric tonnes of production of salt per annum. When that happens, it means that the royalties to be paid to the Ada State will increase, and I am envisaging over sixteen million US dollars annually,” he said.

Nene Agudey Obichere III, the Manklalo of Ada, who chaired the festival launch, hailed Electrochem, describing the company as the catalyst for transformation in Ada State, ending years of underdevelopment.

He said, “The company’s commercial salt production and social investments have brought significant positive change to the area.”

He thanked them for their support of previous festivals and local projects, stating that the first phase of the two major development plans shared with the council by Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group, was already yielding the needed result.

“For years, we had untapped ‘white gold’ resources; Electrochem’s arrival changed everything. They’re not only mining but also investing in social services and our festivals, making a huge impact,” the Manklalo said.

GNA

