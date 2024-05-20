Election 2024: Politics must not divide us – Tain NCCE

Yabraso (Bono Region), May 20, GNA-The National Commission for Civic Education says politics must rally the populace for rapid socioeconomic development and not divide them.

Addressing congregants at the Church of Pentecost at Yabraso in the Bono region, the Tain District Director of the Commission, Mr. Osman Seidu urged the citizenry to live peaceably with one another irrespective of political affiliations.

The engagement forms part of the NCCE’s ongoing nationwide 2024 Annual Constitution Week celebration activities.

Speaking under the theme, “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved”, Mr. Osman passionately appealed to Ghanaians to at all times put national interest above the interest of their political parties.

Mr Osman asked all stakeholders such as the security agencies, the Electoral Commission, political actors and the media to play their roles professionally in building trust and confidence in the electorate ahead of the December polls.

The NCCE District Director said Article 42 of the 1992 constitution stated that every citizen of Ghana of eighteen (18) years of age or above and of sound mind had the right to vote and must be registered as a voter for the purposes of public elections and referenda.

He, therefore, encouraged persons eighteen years and above to actively take part in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The Director cautioned those below eighteen years and non-citizens against participating in the registration exercise.

Similar engagements were undertaken with members of the Church of Pentecost, Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church, all of Tainso and Methodist Church at Attakrom as well as members of the Hairdressers and Beauticians Association at Nsawkaw.

GNA

