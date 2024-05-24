Effutu EC exceeds target, register 3,503

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), May 24, GNA-The Electoral Commission (EC), as at day-13 of the limited registration exercise, had registered a total of 3,503 voters at its office in Effutu Municipality.

The office also recorded 21 challenged cases on basis of eligibility of their resident status in Effutu Municipality.

Ms Ama Emelia Akotia, Effutu Municipal Director of the EC, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Winneba, that the figure recorded within the period had exceeded its target of 3,000 by the end of the exercise on Monday, May 27.

Ms Akotia described the exercise within the period (the day 13), as successful, saying there were few misunderstandings and confusions during the exercise but with the interventions of the police, peace prevailed in the area.

She appealed to all stakeholders to continue to contribute their quota by sensitising their people and members to comport themselves very well for peaceful and successful exercise in the interest of Effutu.

GNA

