Students benefit from free health screening by First Class Hospital

Samuel Ackon

Assin Darmang (C/R), May 24, GNA – First Class Hospital in collaboration with the Assin South Education Directorate has organised a free health screening and treatments for more than 30, 000 students to ascertain their health conditions.

The beneficiaries were made up all students in the primary, junior and senior high schools in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The primary and Junior high students were screened for malaria and students in the SHS were also screened for sexually transmitted diseases.

Dr Francis Appiah, specialist in obstetrician and gynaecology said the exercise formed part of its social corporate social responsibility to mark 11 years of the hospital’s existence.

In addition, he said the screening was to provide quality health care and emotional support for children who through no fault of theirs found themselves in difficult situations.

Dr Appiah advised students to help reduce the incidents of malaria by assisting to desilt gutters, clear grown weeds around their areas and sleep in well treated mosquito nets.

He told students to abstain from pre- marital sex in order not to contract sexually transmitted diseases and its attendant future ramifications.

Dr Appiah appealed to non-governmental organisations, philanthropists, and civil society organisations to go to their aid to assist in the health needs of the people.

On his part, Mr Ransford Appiah, District Director of Education commended the medical team for placing emphasis on both the physical and psychological health needs of the students.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Master Kofi Okyere, a student was grateful to the medical team and wished that the health screening was sustained to reach out to more people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

