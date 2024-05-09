Driver earns recognition for dedicated service to Chieftaincy Ministry

Accra, May 09, GNA – Mr Andrews Asamoah, Yard Foreman, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has received an award at the 2023 Civil Service awards ceremony

The Ministry nominated him to show a deep appreciation for his remarkable works.

He was appauded by peers and superiors as the Puntuality and Dedication to Work Award was bestowed upon him at the Civil Service Awards Ceremony, which took place in Accra on Friday on the theme: “Combating threats to sub-regional peace and security: perspectives of the civil service.”

The awards ceremony , which formed part of the 2023 Civil Service Week Celebration, was to celebrate and recognize the strategic importance of employees of the Civil Service to national development.

Mr Andrews Asamoah was appointed as Driver Grade II in the Chieftaincy Division at the time when it was was a secretariat under the Office of the President on 16th September, 2005.

He rose through the ranks, becoming the Yard Foreman on 1st July, 2018 till date. He has been an exceptional driver throughout his years of service.

All those who have ever worked with him testify of his hard work and dedication to work.

He is punctual to work, goes the extra mile(works beyond his regular schedule) and readily available whenever called upon (i.e proved to be available any time of day), according Mr Joseph Amoah, Director of Finance and Administration at the Ministry.

A citation extoling his virtues, read, “His admirable attitude towards work and his cordial relationship with his superiors, colleagues have earned him more work, as he has become the first point of call to most of the staff whenever a driver is needed for any assignment.

Over his 19 years of service, he has been privileged to drive several senior officials including Directors, Chief Directors and Ministers.

Ministers driven by him include Mr S.K Boafo, Mr Asoma Ahinsai, Dr. Danaa, Mr Kojo Kum and M Kofi Dzamesi.

