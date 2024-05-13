“Don’t take the country’s peace for granted” – Asantehene urges Ghanaians 

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah/Florence Afriyie Mensah/Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi May 13, GNA-The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked Ghanaians to desist from acts that could jeopardize the peace of the nation.

He said as the country prepared for another general election, it was important for Ghanaians to remind themselves of the need to act appropriately and not to take things for granted.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu made the call at a durbar to climax the 25th anniversary of his installation as the 16th occupant of the golden stool at Dwabirem in the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

The year-long anniversary started in February with a symposium on the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War of 1874 and a book launch on the history of Asantes, written by Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II.

That was followed by the ‘Kuntunkuni durbar’ to commemorate the Sargrenti War and the return of some of the artefacts stolen by the British colonialists, to the Manhyia palace.

There was also a clean-up exercise throughout Asanteman, while a religious feast was held for all fetish priests and priestesses in Asanteman, at the Manhyia palace.

Additionally, a durbar was organized for all ethnic groups domiciled in the Ashanti region while fireworks were also held in some parts of Kumasi.

An inter-denominational church service was held at the Manhyia palace, and a thanksgiving service was also organized at the St. Cyprian Anglican Basilica to commemorate the 74th birthday of the king.

A symposium would also be held in November this year, to mark the 100th anniversary of the return of Nana Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles Islands.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu reassured of his resolve to continue to fight against illegal mining activities, which were destroying the country’s water bodies and forests.

He said it was important for all Ghanaians to be part of the fight to protect the natural resources of the country.

The Asantehene also reminded Ghanaians to work together to help grow the economy and said the transformation of the country depended on everyone’s contribution.

He said with the help and support of the golden stool, he would continue to face his destiny and work to improve the lives of the people, not only in Asanteman, but Ghana as a whole.

Among the highlights of the durbar was the display of the golden stool in public and the presence of many ethnic and traditional heads from across the country and the West African sub-region.

The Tuareg Community from Mali donated two camels as a gift to the Asantehene.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, was the special guest of honour at the durbar.

Also in attendance were the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia, former President Mr J. A Kufuor, as well as Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, traditional rulers, the clergy, members of the diplomatic corps, tourists as well as ordinary citizens.

GNA

