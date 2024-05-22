CTVET declared best agency for third successive time  

By Christopher Arko

Accra, May 22, GNA –The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has emerged as the winner of the 2024 Ministry of Education Excellence Award as the best performing Agency under the ministry.

The CTVET, for the third successive time, has been recognized for their excellent achievement as the best performing Agency under the Ministry of Education, where they won the excellence award from the year 2021 to 2023.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General, CTVET speaking to the media in Accra said the award would serve as a motivation to the management and staff of the Commission for them to do more.

“Recognition is very critical in the life of every employee, so, this award has motivated the entire staff of the Commission to work harder… it is a source of pride for all staff of this organization, sometimes it is not the money but the little gratitude that what motivate workers,”

Dr Asamoah also explained that the Commission was developing a new scheme of service to properly motivate the staff to deliver for the organization to achieve its mandate.

“If you have a motivated workforce in an organization, people become creative and innovative to help achieve your goal as a body,” he said.

Dr Asamoah also disclosed that about 8,000 instructors for both public and private TVET institutions have been trained for the new harmonized curriculum to transition learners from the old to the new TVET system.

He said about 300 public and private TVET institutions would benefit from the distribution of learning manuals which will serve as the baseline for their training.

Dr Asamoah appealed to the private sector partner government in the TVET training since the government alone cannot shoulder all the costs since TVET education is expensive.

“TVET education is expensive, and I don’t think we should have only government investing in it… this government has done so well by jumpstarting the whole process and I believe that going forward we will need the private sector to come in” he said.

Dr Asamoah also revealed that despite the huge investment the government have made into the TVET sector over the period, Ghana is still at the initiation stage because the country had nothing before 2017 and whatever has been achieved for the past seven years is the foundation, we cannot afford not to build on it.

“If you look at what had happened over the past seven years, it felt like there was nothing in Ghana this is because we never paid much attention to TVET and never felt it was a major contributor to the economy” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

