“Club Licensing System will create competitive football environment in Africa”-GFA President 

Accra, May 20, GNA-Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) says the club licensing system has a role in making football in Africa very competitive.

The Club licensing system, under the Confederation of African Football (CAF), uses principles-based criteria to set minimum standards for clubs to be licensed and, consequently, be able to participate in competitions.

The GFA President, speaking at the opening of the Club Licensing Regional Workshop in Accra said “Licensing drives professionalism, and improves the quality of administration, coaching, and overall club management. It is indeed the cornerstone for creating a sustainable and competitive football environment”.

He said club licensing was a key element of the developmental agenda of the continent’s football body.

Mr Kurt Okraku highlighted that the system would also monitor various clubs in the area of infrastructure, financial stability, and player development”.

He said the level of participation of member associations was a reflection of the collective efforts to develop football on the continent.

“The progress of African football relies on our collective efforts and collaboration. Together, we can achieve the goals of the club licensing system and enhance the quality of football across the African continent,” he urged.

Mr Sadit Mohammed, Head of Professional Football for CAF speaking at the Club Licensing Regional Workshop which opened on Monday said: “From now, clubs for the 2024/25 season would have to apply for a license or better submit their documents through this online platform which the member associations will approve or reject”.



He said the workshop in Ghana was to complete the series of regional workshops with some member associations ahead of the upcoming season.



The Head of Professional Football for CAF said the association had also trained club licensing managers and other decision-making bodies on how to run the newly-introduced system.



Mr Mohammed said in order to ensure the smooth running of the platform, it was necessary to equip clubs with the needed electronic tools.

The 15 Member Associations attending the workshop include Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, São Tomé e Príncipe.

