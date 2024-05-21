CK Tedam University to host Carnegie African Diaspora

Bolgatanga, May 21, GNA – The Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science (CKT-UTAS) has been selected by the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Programme (CADFP) to host an African Diaspora Scholar from Canada.

The Scholar is expected to work on a collaborative project for Research and Joint Publications, teaching and mentoring postgraduate students, training on grantsmanship, and the Science and Art of Academic Publications.

A statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of the University, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Peter Awon-natemi Agbedemnab of the School of Computing and Information Sciences, CKT-UTAS and Dr Yawo Mamoua Kobara from Odette School of Business, University of Windsor, Canada, would both lead the Project.

The project aims to utilise Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and other emerging ICT technologies to address significant societal issues.

“Key goals include collaborating on proposals and publications that explore topics such as climate change health impacts and AI-enabled early warning systems for extreme weather,” it said

“These efforts will contribute to scientific advancement and provide practical applications like AI tools for disaster management and renewable energy efficiency improvements.”

The collaboration will engage the community through teaching and mentoring initiatives and offer guidance to approximately 20 Doctor of Philosophy students and 85 Master of Philosophy and Master of Science students on research methodologies, presentation skills, grantsmanship, and academic publication strategies.

The interdisciplinary collaboration, the statement noted, would strengthen the academic environment at CKT-UTAS, empower the community with innovative solutions, and encourage knowledge sharing in sustainable technology domains.

It said the project was one of 60 projects that would pair African Diaspora scholars with higher education institutions and collaborators in Africa to work together on curriculum co-development, collaborative research, graduate training and mentoring activities.

The project commences from June 3 to August 31, 2024.

The statement said the CADFP, now in its 10th year, developed long-term, mutually beneficial collaborations between universities in Africa, the United States and Canada.

The project was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York and managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE) in collaboration with the Association of African Universities (AAU).

“Nearly 650 African Diaspora Fellowships have now been awarded scholars to travel to Africa since the programmes inception in 2013.

“Fellowships march host universities with African-born scholars and cover the expenses for project visits of between 14 and 90 days, including transportation, a daily stipend, and the cost of obtaining visas and health insurance.”

The statement directed all questions related to the application process to [email protected].

GNA

