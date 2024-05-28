Christian Service University celebrates double milestones after being granted Presidential Charter

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, May 28, GNA – Christian Service University College (CSUC), one of the leading private universities in the Ashanti Region, is imploring its stakeholders to join in the celebration of double milestones achieve this year.

The University has coincidentally received a Presidential Charter to become a full-fledged university exactly 50 years since its establishment.

Consequently, the school is officially known as Christian Service University (CSU), and can now issue its own certificate to students as an autonomous university.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conferred the Charter on the University at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in the presence of the Council Chairman and Management Board of the University.

The new status marks a new chapter for CSUC, recognising its renowned commitment to academic excellence and contributions to holistic higher education in Ghana

Established in 1974, CSUC has consistently upheld its mission to provide quality education grounded in Christian values, and the conferment of the Presidential Charter makes it the 10th fully-fledged private university in Ghana

The conferment of the Charter, according to President of the University, Professor Sam Afrane, crowned years of hard work and dedication by management, faculty, and staff who had work tirelessly to nurture the school to its current status

He said as the University looked ahead for the next 50 years, it remained dedicated to its cardinal values of faith, integrity and excellence, stressing the need for the staff to adopt a new mind-set and right attitudes to reflect the new status of the University.

A press release issued by the University to announce the conferment of the Charter to the general public and its stakeholders, assured that “The new status

will not negatively affect our time-tested core values and commitment to quality teaching and learning towards producing transformational leaders for societal advancement.”

The release signed by its Director of Institutional advancement, Rev. Justice Boffah Pokumensah, said the Presidential Charter took effect from September 1, 2023

GNA

