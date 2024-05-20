Christian Council elects Baptist President as Vice Chairman  

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, May 20, GNA – Christian Council of Ghana has elected Reverend Enoch Thompson, the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention as its new Vice Chairman.

This was at the Council’s Annual General Meeting.

He succeeded Bishop Justice K.A Lawson for a-two- year tenure.

Meanwhile, Reverend Dr Hilliard Della Dogbe of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Council,

In his acceptance speech Reverend Thompson said he was grateful for the confidence reposed in him by the council members.

He called for active participation of all the members as well as their support.

The Vice chairman emphasised the need for collective prayer and financial support for the Council’s operations.

GNA

