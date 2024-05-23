Child Promotion Week: Atwima Kwanwoma Health Directorate climaxes activities

By Yussif Ibrahim

Adum Kwanwoma (Ash), May 23, GNA – The Atwima Nwabiagya District Health Directorate in the Ashanti Region has climaxed the 2024 Child Health Promotion Week with a call on mothers and caregivers to prioritise postnatal services for their babies.

The Directorate encouraged mothers/caregivers to take their new-borns to child welfare clinics to enhance their development and growth.

It held a durbar at Adum Kwanwoma, which was attended by key stakeholders including nursing mothers, health workers from various zones, as well as traditional leaders to climax the week.

This followed a series of outreach programmes rolled out by the Directorate across the district to enhance new-born healthcare promotion as part of the celebrations during which community health workers engaged parents on the theme: “Invest in the Future of your Child.”

Mr Simon Asare Mireku, the Deputy District Director of Health Services, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, asked mothers to strictly avail their children to post-natal services and care by regularly attending child welfare clinics.

He said the first five years of life was the most vulnerable stage as it set the tone for growth and development of children. That, he said, informed the introduction of the Child Health Promotion Week by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to highlight child health interventions.

He admonished fathers not to leave that burden only on mothers, but also spare some of their time and resources for the health and well-being of their children.

He spoke about the importance of breastfeeding and stressed the need for mothers to adhere to the six months exclusive breastfeeding policy so their babies could enjoy its health benefits.

Maame Yaa Konadu Adiyiah, the Regional Nutrition Officer, indicated that although the celebration was a week-long activity, it would be extended to cover the whole of May due to its importance on child health.

She said the celebration had increased coverage of child health services, adding that, a defaulter identification system also helped to reach more children for care.

She commended healthcare professionals in the district for their hard work and dedication towards work and reminded them to work even harder beyond the celebration to improve child health in the district.

The Nutrition Officer outlined the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for six months, and admonished mothers to prioritise it to boost their nutritional values for a healthy growth.

“Take the welfare of your new-born babies seriously and do not skip post-natal clinics till age five since they help in monitoring the child’s growth and development to detect and deal with any difficulties on time.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

