Cardinal Namdini supports catchment area basic schools with books. 

Digaare (U/E), May 27, GNA – Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited (CNML), has supported some basic schools in its operational area in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region with learning materials worth GH₵59,576.40.

The gesture comprised 14,636 Note one Exercise books and donated to over 1,800 pupils in six schools, namely Bapeela, Biung, Datoko, Elim, Sheaga and Tolla basic schools with each pupil receiving at least eight books.

CNML is a subsidiary of Shandong Gold, which has acquired lease to undertake open-cast (surface) gold mining in the Talensi District with an initial Life of Mine of 15 years.

At a brief presentation at Digaare, Mr. Feng Baoli, Vice President in charge of General Administration, Public Relations, and Security, CNML, said CNML believed that education was the pillar for accelerated development of every community and all efforts must be geared towards promoting it.

The Vice President indicated that by investing in education, significant progress would be made to unlock potentials of individuals and communities as well as laid the necessary foundation for inclusive development.

He said education and community development had been prioritised in its operations, programmes and interventions and reiterated its commitment to progress of its operational areas.

“By this donation, the Company aims to support and promote education in its project area, by burden-sharing the financial cost parents go through in procuring books for their wards’ education”, Mr Baoli underscored.

“The donation of the exercise books will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the learning experience of the pupils in these communities as they will use them for notes taking to enhance their literacy and numeracy”.

The Vice President disclosed that the Project was at its construction phase and expressed optimism that all mining infrastructure needed for the project to take off would be completed soon to allow them to pour their first gold in the last the quarter of 2024.

“This phase, nonetheless, CNML pays deliberate attention to the wellbeing of our communities and publics in keeping with our principle of shared value. We believe that our communities must grow together with the project and must not be left in the situ.

“Thus, significant contributions towards promoting community development have been made in the areas of skills development for the youth, promotion of culture, agriculture, capacity building, social enterprise inclusions in the project construction and supplies and employment,” he added.

He, therefore, implored the relevant stakeholders to support activities of the Company when it fully begins operations to enhance accelerated development.

Receiving the gesture, Madam Christiana Ayinzoya Azure, Talensi District Director, Ghana Education Service, thanked the CNML for contributing to the development of education in the area and charged the teachers of the beneficiary schools to help the pupils put the books into good use.

She appealed to the Company to include more schools in the district in their subsequent interventions to ensure holistic development.

Mr Thomas Duanab Wuni Pearson, Talensi District Chief Executive, urged the management of CNML to integrate some schools in the area in their project to make them model school and provide incentives for teachers to motivate them to provide quality service to the pupils.

Pupils of the Elim Basic schools expressed appreciation to the Company for the gesture and pleaded for more assistance for computers to boost their IT teaching and learning.

