CAA Region II Athletics Championship: Ghana gears up for thrilling showdown in Accra 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 28, GNA-Accra has shown its readiness to host the 2024 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Athletics Championship scheduled for June 4 to 5 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The two-day event, which promises to deliver heart-stopping moments and record-breaking performances would also be a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games expected to take place later this year.

The crème de la crème of athletes from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Gambia, Niger, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and other countries have confirmed their participation, each fueled by a burning desire to emerge victorious and claim the coveted title.

Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) speaking ahead of the competition said it was an honour for Ghana to be selected to host the event, just after hosting the 13th African Games.

He said the LOC was putting in much effort to organize one of the most successful championships the sub-region had witnessed in many years.

“We are proud to host this prestigious event and showcase the best of Ghanaian hospitality. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience, and we can’t wait to witness the region’s best athletes in action,” he said.

The championship would feature a thrilling array of events, including sizzling sprint and distance races, heart-stopping hurdles and relays, jaw-dropping jumps and throws and electrifying performances from Olympic and World Championship medalists.

GNA

