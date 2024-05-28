Anloga District Football Association launches 2023-2024 Colts League 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR), May 28, GNA -The Anloga District Football Association (ADFA) in the Volta Region has launched its Colts League in the area, to help promote youth in football.

The League, among other aims, would unearth, nurture, and promote more young talents from the various communities in the area for a brighter future.

Mr Emmanuel Aquah, the Anloga District Football Association Chairman, at the inauguration ceremony, urged the public to collaborate with the Association for its success.

“This is the first of its kind and I am very excited that some stakeholders have already shown their interest in the development of football in our Anlo land,” he stated.

Mr Aquah said several of the top talents in the area were lost over the years due to the lack of a well-organised Association.

“The formation of a fresh and ADFA would mitigate the challenges,” he said and urged team owners, coaches, supporters and players to maintain self-discipline and abide by the rules of the Association.

Mr Aquah was optimistic that the new League would bring unity and togetherness in fostering development within the district.

“We aim to nurture good talents and produce the best players to feed the various National teams,” he said.

Woe United FC, Anlo Klotsiklolo FC, Anlo FC, Phoenix Height FC, Genui Young Stars FC, Apex Titans FC, The Young Shall Grow FC, and Golden Rangers FC have all registered to participate in the upcoming League, which is expected to commence on Saturday, 1st June 2024.

The teams housed in groups A and B would use Atorkor School Park and Anlo Zion College Park respectively.

The team would also participate in Third Division games, which would also start on Sunday, June 2 on a home and away basis.

Mr Seth Yormewu, the Anloga District Chief Executive (DCE), who also witnessed the ceremony, congratulated ADFA executives for the good gesture to promote sports in the area.

He pledged to support the League with GHS 1,000 and a set of football jerseys for each participating team.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion included New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress party executives, who joined others in pledging their support to ensure a smooth and successful league.

Some coaches and players the Ghana News Agency engaged, said they were satisfied with the new Association League.

GNA

